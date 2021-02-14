REGINA -- Saskatchewan reported 161 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, along with 247 new recoveries.

There are 1,864 cases active in the province and the seven-day average of daily new cases is 163, or 13.3 new cases per 100,000 people.

The newest cases are located in in the Far Northwest (seven), Far Northeast (10), Northwest (16), North Central (10), Northeast (six), Saskatoon (52), Central West (seven), Central East (six), Regina (31), South Central (five) and Southeast (seven) and four cases are pending location details.

Two previously reported cases were assigned locations.

There are 183 Saskatchewan residents in hospital with COVID-19, including 19 in intensive care.

The SHA processed 2,342 COVID-19 tests on Saturday.

VACCINES

There were 1,079 COVID-19 vaccine doses delivered in Saskatchewan on Saturday. These doses were administered in the Far North West (88), Far North Central (40), Central East (22) and North Central (929).