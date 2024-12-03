Man fined more than $10K after 35 walleye found in Sask. home, elephant ivory rosaries and rings seized

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) says a man is facing a fine of $10,550 after 35 walleye fish were found in his Saskatchewan home and four rosaries and three rings made of elephant ivory were seized after an initial search of luggage at Toronto Pearson International Airport.

A news release sourced to ECCC says Ahmad Altout pleaded guilty to two counts of violating the federal Wild Animal and Plant Protection and Regulation of International and Interprovincial Trade Act (WAPPRIITA).

In April of 2023 Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) discovered 19 rosaries made from black coral while searching Altout’s luggage at Pearson, the release said.

That launched an investigation after ECCC learned no permit to export black coral was in Altout’s possession.

“As part of their investigation, officers then seized four rosaries and three rings made of African elephant ivory, a CITES Appendix I species; nine rosaries made of black coral; and three pieces of black coral. They determined that Altout was exporting items to the United States of America without required permits,” the release said.

Altout then also pleaded guilty to violating The Fisheries Regulations under provincial legislation in Saskatchewan after officers found 35 walleye fish in his home, which is over Saskatchewan’s legal possession limit of four.

“Altout was sentenced to an additional fine of $550 and is prohibited from fishing for a period of one year. This fine will be directed to the Province of Saskatchewan,” the release said.

The $10,000 fine will go towards the Government of Canada’s Environmental Damages Fund.