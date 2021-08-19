REGINA -- Saskatchewan reported 190 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing active cases in the province up to 1,203.

Fifty-four more cases were declared recovered.

New cases are located in the Far North West (26), Far North East (six), North West (10), North Central (14), North East (34), Saskatoon (40), Central West (four), Central East (20), Regina (14), South West (six), South Central (one), and South East (eight) zones. Seven new cases are pending location details.

There are 86 Saskatchewan residents being treated for COVID-19 in hospital. Sixty-five of the 86 people in hospital are not fully vaccinated. Sixteen people are in ICU.

The seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases is 129, or 10.7 new cases per 100,000 people.

Total vaccinations increased by 2,841, up to 1,453,199. There are 680,397 residents fully vaccinated.

The province has detected 12,423 variants of concern. Of the 8,684 variants detected by screening, 7,096 are Alpha (B.1.1.7), 1,130 are Delta (B.1.617.2), 448 are Gamma (P.1), and 10 are Beta (B.1.351).

COVID-19 BOOSTER SHOTS NOT ON THE TABLE IN SASK.

Despite a third COVID-19 vaccine dose being approved for travelers, the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) said it is not currently considering implementing a booster shot strategy.

The Government of Saskatchewan announced that additional COVID-19 vaccinations would be made available for anyone who plans to travel and needs to meet specific vaccine requirements.

The move comes as some countries – and cruise lines – said they will not consider travellers with mixed doses of COVID-19 vaccines to be fully vaccinated.

The SHA clarified these third shots are different than the booster shots currently being discussed around the world.