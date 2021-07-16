REGINA -- The Government of Saskatchewan reported 20 new COVID-19 cases, 12 recoveries and two deaths on Friday.

The two deaths include one person in their 60s from the North West zone and another in their 70s from the Far North East zone.

New cases are located in the Far North West (three), Far North East (one), North West (two), North Central (two), Saskatoon (three), Central East (three), Regina (four), and South East (one) zones. One case is pending location information.

A total of 380 cases are considered active in Saskatchewan.

One additional case was tested out-of-province and added to the Saskatoon zone.

There are 58 people in hospital related to the disease, including nine in intensive care.

The seven-day average of daily new COVID-19 cases is 25, or 2.1 per 100,000 population.

The province has identified 12,304 variants of concern – up 15 cases from Thursday’s data.

No new lineage results were reported for variants of concern. As of Tuesday, 7,747 variant cases have been confirmed through whole genome sequencing. Of those cases, 6,952 are Alpha (B.1.1.7), 408 are Gamma (P.1), 377 are Delta (B.1.617.2) and 10 are Beta (B.1.351).

VACCINES

An additional 10,925 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered, bringing Saskatchewan’s total to 1,332,135 doses.

As of Friday, 73 per cent of residents in the 12-plus age group have received their first dose while 58 per cent are fully vaccinated.