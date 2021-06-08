REGINA -- Saskatchewan reported 90 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths and 177 recoveries on Tuesday.

The two deaths were people in the 80-plus age group from the North Central and North West zones.

Saskatchewan Health Minister Paul Merriman and Dr. Saqib Shahab, the province’s Chief Medical Health Officer will provide a COVID-19 update on Tuesday afternoon at 3 p.m.

The event will be streamed live on CTVNewsRegina.ca and CTVNewsSaskatoon.ca.

The province said 1,053 cases are currently considered active.

As of Tuesday, 104 people are in hospital related to COVID-19, including 18 people in intensive care.

The seven day average of daily new caes is 97, or 7.9 cases per 100,000 population.

New cases are located in the Far North West (four), Far North East (four), North West (15), North Central (15), North East (seven), Saskatoon (14), Central West (four), Central East (one), Regina (16), and South Central (three) and South East (five) zones. Two cases are pending residence information.

VACCINES

The province said an additional 6,724 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered, bringing Saskatchewan’s total to 816,124 doses given.

As of Tuesday, 78 percent of those 40 and over, 72 per cent of those 30 and over and 68 per cent of those 18 and over have received their first dose.

All residents 12 and older are eligible to get their first dose. Second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are available in Saskatchewan for residents age 60 and older or anyone who received their first dose on or before March 29, as of 8 a.m. Monday.

The age eligibility for Northern Saskatchewan Administration District (NSAD) is now 40 years and older for second doses regardless of when they received their first dose.