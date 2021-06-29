REGINA -- Saskatchewan reported 52 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe and Dr. Saqib Shahab will give a live COVID-19 update at 3 p.m. Tuesday. This event will be streamed live on CTVNewsRegina.ca and CTVNewsSaskatoon.ca.

Two more people in Saskatchewan have died of COVID-19, a person in their 60s in the Northwest zone and a person in their 70s in the North Central zone.

There were 54 new recoveries reported Tuesday, with active cases at 464 province-wide. The seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases is 46, or 3.7 per 100,000 people.

Seventy-two Saskatchewan residents are being treated for COVID-19 in hospital, with 12 in ICU.

VACCINE DELIVERY

Saskatchewan health care workers delivered 8,617 more doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

So far, 80 per cent of those over 40, 75 per cent of those over 30, 71 per cent of those over 18 and 70 per cent of those over 12 have also received their first dose.

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Saskatchewan identified new variant case, to date 12,122 variant cases have been reported in the province.

There were 36 new lineage results to report Tuesday. Of the 7,155 variant cases with lineages identified by whole genome sequencing, 6,634 are Alpha (B.1.1.7), 322 are Gamma (P.1), 189 are Delta (B.1.617.2) and 10 are Beta (B.1.351).