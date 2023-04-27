2 people face charges following assault in Regina

Two people face charges following an alleged assault in Regina on Wednesday afternoon.

Officers were called to a residence in the 1200 block of Queen Street for a report of an assault in progress just before 1:30 p.m., according to a release from Regina Police Service (RPS).

Police said when they got there, they learned the victim had just left and walked to a nearby school. She said a man had physically assaulted her before he pointed a firearm at her, and a woman at the home threatened her with bear mace, according to the release.

Around 2:30 p.m., the man and woman exited the house after officers worked to bring the suspects into custody.

A 42-year-old man is charged with assault and pointing a firearm, and a 37-year-old woman is charged with assault with a weapon.

Schools in the area secured their buildings while officers brought the suspects into custody.