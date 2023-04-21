2 Sask. women selected for CFL's Women in Football program
The Canadian Football League’s (CFL) Women in Football program has returned for a second year and two Saskatchewan women will take part.
Claire Doré, from Regina and Jay Starecki, from Saskatoon are two of nine participants that were selected for the four-week development program. Doré will be joining the Saskatchewan Roughriders organization on the coaching side, while Starecki will be with the B.C. Lions in their Equipment Management group.
“Any opportunity I might have to improve from or learn, any of those things where I can show other women in the community that there are potential options for them out there. I want to continue to grow as a coach and see what the other side looks like,” Doré said.
Doré has a plethora of experience in the football world already, she was a member of the Regina Riot from 2011-17, earning two WWCFL Championships in that time. She then moved on to coaching in 2018 when she began coaching the Regina Victorias.
She began as a positional coach and now is currently the team’s head coach.
Dore was also the Balfour Bears High School Athletic Association position coach from 2016 through to 2021 where she also took over as head coach. She was the first women’s head coach for U18 where she attended the first Nationals last summer that was hosted here in Regina. She was also Team Canada’s receivers coach in 2022.
“When I’m coaching my hope is that other women will see this and see that they can do this through hard work, through decimation. That if you keep working at it, the opportunities will present themselves like this,” Doré said.
Doré said in the four weeks she will be with the Roughriders organization she will be a part of all meetings that the players or coaches are involved in. Doré is not sure if she’ll be working with the receivers or running backs, she hopes to also have an opportunity to work with special teams but ultimately is excited to work with one of the biggest teams in the CFL.
“I’ve been cheering for this team for as long as I can remember, so anybody in Saskatchewan would be excited to have this opportunity. I also know that all eyes are on the Riders this year. They have a lot of things to prove after last year so it’s really exciting to see how an elite organization like this builds off of last season and makes a turnaround because everybody’s expecting it to be that way.”
This is the second year the league has launched the initiative presented by KPMG LLP (KPMG). In its first year two participants were hired full-time with CFL teams following the program.
“Women had a place in football, much like they have a place in business, in leadership and in all aspects of life. This mentorship program aligns with our KPMG values and we are proud to work with the CFL to offer opportunities for women in Canadian football,” Ruth Todd, managing partner - regions east at KPMG in Canada said in a release.
“My hope is that I’m going to show up and I’m going to prove that I’m not just here as part of a program, but that I can also bring value as a coach and as a person on the sideline, recognizing things and maybe approaching things differently. That maybe the Riders do say ‘Hey we want to keep you. We’ll pay you money,’” Doré said.
CFL rookie camps open May 10, the Saskatchewan Roughriders begin the 2023 regular season on June 11 in Edmonton.
Tickets for the Riders home-opener on June 15 will go on sale on Monday, the team said in a news release.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Federal labour board raises concerns about 'major irregularities' in PSAC strike vote
The federal labour relations board raised 'significant concerns' about 'major irregularities' in the strike vote by 120,000 federal public servants, but has ruled the issues would not have changed the results.
Air Canada was handling $20M in goods stolen in heist at Toronto Pearson airport, source says
Air Canada's cargo operations were handling the $20 million worth of high-value goods mysteriously stolen from Toronto Pearson airport, a source says.
Hassan Diab's supporters urge Canada to rebuff extradition after guilty verdict
Supporters of Hassan Diab are calling on Canada to refuse any new extradition request from France after a court found the Ottawa sociology professor guilty of a 1980 bombing.
700 military members without heat or hot water at CFB Petawawa due to PSAC strike
About 700 military members living on base at CFB Petawawa are without heat or hot water after some federal workers were deemed non-essential during the Public Service Alliance of Canada strike.
Nick Nurse fired as Toronto Raptors head coach
The Toronto Raptors have fired Nick Nurse four years after the head coach steered the team towards its first NBA championship win.
'Very difficult situation:' Canadians in Khartoum take shelter amid violence
Amid violence in Sudan, Khartoum's airport is inaccessible and Canada's foreign affairs minister said Thursday that there are currently no means of evacuating Canadians from the country.
'Lower that baby's voice!': Watch passenger's midair tantrum over infant crying
An angry plane passenger was caught on camera throwing a tantrum of his own over a crying infant aboard a Southwest Airlines flight from Baltimore to Florida.
New Ontario Volkswagen EV battery plant to create 3,000 jobs
Volkswagen's massive new electric-vehicle battery plant, being built in southwestern Ontario, could eventually grow to be the automaker's biggest gigafactory in the world, the CEO of the company's battery arm said Friday.
'Here to stay': Why this infectious disease expert remains wary of COVID-19
While the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic may be in the past, one infectious disease expert explains why he’s not letting his guard down and doesn’t think other Canadians should either.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon priest placed on leave after sexual assault charge
A Saskatoon priest has been placed on administrative leave following sexual assault allegations involving a minor.
-
High school in northern Sask. closed after 2 people injured in incident
A school in La Loche, Sask. is closed on Friday following an incident where two people were injured.
-
'It's about togetherness': Thousands gather in Saskatoon to celebrate the end of Ramadan
Thousands of Muslims came together at the Prairieland Park to celebrate Eid Al-Fitr (EID).
Winnipeg
-
Train derailment causes road closures in Winnipeg
A section of McPhillips Street is closed to Winnipeg traffic after several train cars carrying a crude oil byproduct derailed Friday morning.
-
Three Winnipeg police officers facing assault charges: IIU
Three Winnipeg police officers are facing charges after a man was injured during an arrest in April 2022, following an investigation by the Independent Investigation Unit (IIU).
-
'It was a blast': Winnipeg woman is the newest Jeopardy! champion
One Winnipeg woman is a Jeopardy! champion.
Calgary
-
Sticker shock: White supremacist decals repeatedly stuck on Little Free Library
Calgary police are investigating a series of hate-motivated incidents in the community of Cedarbrae that saw a Little Free Library location repeatedly vandalised.
-
Don’t throw out those corks and chopsticks! They can become shoes and tables
Protecting the environment can seem daunting for individuals but even small acts can really make a difference.
-
Keystone spill caused by crack that progressed over time: TC Energy
TC Energy Corp. says a third-party investigation into an oil spill from the company's Keystone pipeline in December has concluded the incident was caused by a crack in a weld that occurred at the time of the pipeline's construction.
Edmonton
-
'He's had a phenomenal year': Fuhr, Oilers great and diehard fan, happy to see record fall to Skinner
It's been 32 years since Grant Fuhr played a game for the blue and orange but his name keeps coming up during Oilers broadcasts.
-
2022 saw more violent crimes in Edmonton than any other year: police
More violent crimes were reported in Edmonton in 2022 than any other year, new numbers released by the Edmonton Police Service show.
-
'I couldn't care less': McDavid says what matters is winning, not how many points he has
Connor McDavid has yet to score in the playoffs and has just one point in the first two games, but he isn't worried about it.
Toronto
-
Air Canada was handling $20M in goods stolen in heist at Toronto Pearson airport, source says
Air Canada's cargo operations were handling the $20 million worth of high-value goods mysteriously stolen from Toronto Pearson airport, a source says.
-
Nick Nurse fired as Toronto Raptors head coach
The Toronto Raptors have fired Nick Nurse four years after the head coach steered the team towards its first NBA championship win.
-
Ontario self-serve lottery machines will confirm ID using swipe or scan technology
The Ontario government is hoping to change the rules to allow self-serving lottery ticket terminals to verify identification using a swiping or scanning system.
Ottawa
-
Federal labour board raises concerns about 'major irregularities' in PSAC strike vote
The federal labour relations board raised 'significant concerns' about 'major irregularities' in the strike vote by 120,000 federal public servants, but has ruled the issues would not have changed the results.
-
Four people hurt in crash involving OC Transpo bus
Ottawa fire says firefighters responded to a call for a "high-speed motor vehicle collision" on Heron Road at Data Centre Road just before 5 a.m.
-
Treasury Board president confident a deal can be reached as PSAC strike enters third day
The president of the Treasury Board says she's confident a deal will be reached at the bargaining table, as 155,000 public service workers spend a third day on the picket line.
Vancouver
-
Film explores B.C. woman's experience with magic mushrooms to ease cancer anxiety
Laurie Brooks never thought she'd one day use magic mushrooms and advocate for the ability of others to do the same.
-
First Nations in B.C. died at a much higher rate from toxic drugs, health authority
The chief medical officer of British Columbia's First Nations Health Authority says the toxic drug crisis in 2022 was the most devastating year so far for Indigenous people, their families, and communities.
-
ICBC improperly held man 50% responsible for accident, ordered to reimburse him $4,875: CRT
A man who was involved in a collision in North Vancouver two years ago was not at fault, according to B.C.'s Civil Resolution Tribunal, which has ordered ICBC to reimburse him nearly $5,000 in damages.
Montreal
-
Montreal police investigating after video shows car drive into traffic signaller on closed street
Montreal police say they are investigating after a video posted on social media showed a driver trying to force their way into a traffic signaller down a closed street.
-
Montreal's REM nearly ready to take commuters aboard
After months of controversy, labour shortages, and delays, Montreal's light-rail train line, the REM, is nearly ready to take commuters aboard. Journalists got a sneak peek Friday into the Brossard station on the South Shore as it is preparing to open its doors.
-
Coroner says Montreal police used unnecessary force, lacked training in man's death
A coroner's report into the 2017 death of a man killed by Montreal police says arresting officers used unnecessary force and lacked proper training in de-escalation tactics.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. Hells Angels seek federal appeal after 3 clubhouses seized
The lawyer representing Angel Acres and Festivals, as well as several individual Hells Angels motorcycle club members, says the group has filed an application with the Supreme Court of Canada seeking leave to appeal B.C.'s seizure of three of its clubhouses.
-
Protesters asked to remove signs opposing Langford's tax increase from public property
Roadside signs protesting a proposed property tax increase in Langford are drawing attention, including from the city's bylaw department.
-
First Nations in B.C. died at a much higher rate from toxic drugs, health authority
The chief medical officer of British Columbia's First Nations Health Authority says the toxic drug crisis in 2022 was the most devastating year so far for Indigenous people, their families, and communities.
Atlantic
-
Dartmouth hotel with 190 beds to be used as temporary housing as need expands
Nova Scotia's government says a Dartmouth hotel it has leased as a homeless shelter will also house people who are discharged from hospitals but still require a bed and care.
-
Kalin's Call: Drier than normal April continues, Lyrid meteor shower peaks this weekend
It’s been a dry month of April in the Maritimes. No rain is in the forecast for the upcoming weekend and only a low chance of showers so far for next week.
-
Woman with Type 1 diabetes urges N.S. government to increase financial assistance
A 25-year-old woman with Type 1 diabetes is calling on the provincial government to increase financial assistance rates.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury man gets 2-year hunting ban for killing moose off-season, two others fined
A Sudbury man is banned from hunting in Ontario for two years and has been fined $5,000 for killing a calf moose when the season was closed while two people who helped him retrieve it have also been fined.
-
Cobalt mayor resigns, citing online bullying and disinformation
The mayor of Cobalt resigned this week, citing online bullying. Mita Gibson, who is transgender and uses the pronouns ‘they’ and ‘them,’ tendered their resignation on Tuesday.
-
Judge rules against Sudbury couple facing $400K home repair bill
A judge has ruled against a Sudbury couple who sued the former owners of their house when major problems emerged with the foundation.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener impaired driver broke through road closure and narrowly avoided crash before trying to flee: Police
A Kitchener, Ont. driver has been arrested after police say he broke through a road closure barricade on Highway 401 and narrowly avoided causing another collision. The highway had been closed following an earlier fatal crash.
-
Melinda Vasilije’s sister gives tearful testimony during Ager Hasan trial
The sister of Melinda Vasilije gave tearful testimony on the stand as the trial of Ager Hasan continued Friday.
-
Beloved Waterloo cockatiel returns home after missing for months
The search for Sweetheart the cockatiel is over, with the beloved bird now back at home in Waterloo, but he's got a long road to recovery ahead.