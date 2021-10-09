2 suspects arrested after pellet gun shot at passerby: RPS

REGINA -

Two men are facing charges after an incident involving a pellet gun on Friday afternoon, according to the Regina Police Service (RPS).

In a release, RPS said officers were dispatched to the area of 1700 Montreal Street around 12:30 p.m., after a report of a person being shot at with a firearm.

When police arrived on scene, they arrested two suspects who were taken into custody safely. RPS said a replica Glock-style pellet gun was found in the home where the shot was fired from.

The two men, 34 and 49, from Regina were charged with careless use of a firearm, possession of a firearm contrary to prohibition and reckless discharge of a firearm.

Both men are scheduled to appear in Provincial Court on Oct. 12, 2021 at 9:30 a.m.