2 taken into custody after morning incident in downtown Estevan
Police took two men into custody following an incident in downtown Estevan on Friday morning.
One of the men was later released without charges and one man remains in custody while police investigate allegations of uttering threats and firearms offences.
Members of the Estevan Police Service had blocked off the1200 block of 4th street and the alley on the north side of the street while on scene around 8:20 a.m.
Vehicles and armed officers could be seen in the immediate area throughout the morning. Police said there was no threat to public safety.
Police are not releasing the men’s identities, as the investigation is ongoing.
