REGINA -- Saskatchewan reported 258 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing active cases in the province to 2,065.

There was one new COVID-19-related death reported. To date 598 Saskatchewan residents have died after testing positive for the virus.

There was no increase reported in the number of Saskatchewan Delta variant cases identified through screening, but on Saturday the count rose by more than 300.

One-hundred and eight Saskatchewan people are being treated for COVID-19 in hospital, with 25 in intensive care.

The seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases was 225, or 18.7 new cases per 100,000 people.

Saskatchewan health care workers administered 2,247 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, and 1,410 more people became fully vaccinated.

The government said a total of 12,445 COVID-19 cases have been identified as variants of concern. Of those cases, 9.464 have been whole genome sequenced; 7,114 are Alpha (B.1.1.7), 1,876 are Delta (B.1.617.2), 464 are Gamma (P.1), and 10 are Beta (B.1.351).