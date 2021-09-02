REGINA -- The Government of Saskatchewan reported 267 new COVID-19 cases and one death on Thursday.

The province’s 608th COVID-19 related death was a person in the Saskatoon zone.

The new cases are located in the Far North West (15), Far North Central (two), Far North East (31), North West (50), North Central (40), North East (seven), Saskatoon (59), Central West (three), Central East (five), Regina (14), South Central (two) and South East (18) zones.

Another 21 new cases are pending residence information.

Approximately two-fifths, or 38.6 per cent, of new cases are in the 20 to 39 age group.

There are currently 2,466 cases considered active, following 170 more recovered cases confirmed on Thursday.

A total of 134 Saskatchewan residents are in hospital related to COVID-19, including 23 in intensive care. The province said 97 of the 134 patients are not fully vaccinated.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 279, or 23.1 per 100,000 population.

Health care workers have administered 1,481,096 doses of COVID-19 vaccines – up 2,933 from Wednesday. There are 697,571 residents fully vaccinated.

The government said a total of 12,457 COVID-19 cases have been identified as variants of concern. Of those cases, 9,697 have been whole genome sequenced; 7,121 are Alpha (B.1.1.7), 2,095 are Delta (B.1.617.2), 471 are Gamma (P.1), and 10 are Beta (B.1.351).