3 Mounties honoured with Victoria Cross at unveiling ceremony

An unveiling ceremony was held Tuesday at the RCMP Depot Division to honour three Mounties from long ago who’s overseas military service earned them the Victoria Cross. (Gareth Dillistone / CTV News) An unveiling ceremony was held Tuesday at the RCMP Depot Division to honour three Mounties from long ago who’s overseas military service earned them the Victoria Cross. (Gareth Dillistone / CTV News)

Regina Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

Kitchener