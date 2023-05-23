3 Mounties who earned Victoria Cross honoured with new monument

Three former Mounties from long ago were honoured on Tuesday for their heroic military service, which earned them the Victoria Cross, the highest award for valour in the Commonwealth.

A monument to the trio now stands on the grounds of the RCMP Training Academy. The three Mounties all trained at RCMP Depot Division, but took leave from their policing duties here in Canada to join the military and serve in wars overseas.

Sgt. Arthur Richardson fought in the South African war in 1900. Major-General George Pearkes served with the Canadian Expeditionary Force in WWI. Major Michael O’Leary served with the Irish Guards in WWI.

An unveiling ceremony was held Tuesday at the RCMP Depot Division to honour three Mounties from long ago who’s overseas military service earned them the Victoria Cross. (Gareth Dillistone / CTV News)

The training they received in Regina as Mounties would have served them well in the military.

“One of the things that the RCMP has always been about is teamwork and the dedication to getting the job done, and really working with others to make things happen,” said Superintendent Kimberly Pasloske with RCMP Depot Division. “Certainly as you see in all three of our individual stories, you see evidence of teamwork, you see evidence of bravery.”

The Royal United Services Institute organized Tuesday’s event. The Victoria Cross is the highest award for valour in the Commonwealth.