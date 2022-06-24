3 Regina youth charged after police discover gun during traffic stop

Three teenagers are facing several charges after police found a gun following a traffic stop early Friday morning in Regina.

Officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of 3rd Avenue and Garnet Street around 3 a.m. and saw what appeared to be a sawed-off rifle in the front of the car, according to a release from the Regina Police Service (RPS).

RPS arrested a 15-year-old boy, a 15-year-old girl, and a 17-year-old boy from the same vehicle.

The boys were charged with possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle, breach of firearms prohibition, unsafe storage of a firearm, among other related charges. The 15-year old boy also faces breach of curfew and an obstruction charge for giving a false name. They both made their first appearance in Youth Court on Friday.

The 15-year-old girl was charged with breach of undertaking and will make her court appearance on Aug. 11.