Regina

    • 30 speeders caught in Regina school zone in 4 hours, police say

    A 30 km/h speed limit sign posted at the start of a school zone in Regina. (Cole Davenport/CTV Regina) A 30 km/h speed limit sign posted at the start of a school zone in Regina. (Cole Davenport/CTV Regina)

    With the new school year well underway, Regina’s traffic police are reminding drivers to slow down in school zones.

    On Wednesday, Regina’s traffic team units coordinated enforcement on a single school zone in the city.

    From 8 a.m. to noon, officers caught 30 drivers speeding, one person was caught using their phone behind the wheel, while one driver was suspended, a social media post from Cst. Mike Seel said.

    The fastest driver was clocked travelling 55 km/h in a 30 km/h zone, according to Seel.

    Fines start at $170 for speeding in school zones and include an automatic three demerit points according to SGI’s website.

    “When it comes to children and vehicles, there is little margin for error,” the website read.

    “The difference between a near miss and a tragedy can be a matter of seconds.”

