33rd annual Grain Millers Harvest Showdown brings agriculture community to Yorkton

Yorkton, Sask. -

Four days full of Ag-centric events have come and gone in Yorkton.

Beginning Nov. 2, the 33rd annual Grain Millers Harvest Showdown took place in and around the Gallagher Centre.

The Yorkton Exhibition Association returned in 2022 to near normal for the show, with 2020’s show cancelled due to COVID-19, and 2021’s show loaded with restrictions.

In 2021, integral sessions such as Ag in The Classroom — which allows young children the ability to go and learn about agriculture from the experts — weren’t able to run. In 2022, however, the young students got a look at how the food ends up on their tables.

Kelly Cornelius, who does procurement with Grain Millers Inc., was a facilitator for Ag in the Classroom throughout the week.

“I think it’s vital. In terms of teaching the children, kind of how food is produced to give them a better idea of just coming form the store and how the whole process is, and how much work exactly goes into making those products,” he said.

“It’s great to be doing these again and seeing people — talking to people, face to face. Couldn’t be happier.”

The show meant different things to different people — and different volunteers, which can be said for long-time show helpers Bob and Kathy Rusnak.

The pair kicked off the week with the ceremonial branding, before they volunteered their time yet again to the show.

After the two spoke of how much of an honour it was to be included in the branding, they said it was great to get back into the swing of things and see long-time show goers, and long-time friends.

“It's sort of in our blood. We've been doing it so many years but it was a good feeling to get back,” said Bob.

“Anytime they give us a call, they need help somewhere, we like to come and help,” Kathy added.

The show included two big nights of professional bull riding, with great attendance. A near sell-out Friday, followed by a full sell-out Saturday at the Westland Insurance Arena capped off the four-day show.

Barb Woytas is the general manager of the Yorkton Exhibition Association, and she was so happy to see all the familiar faces.

“Our motto is bringing friends and neighbours together. We draw from all over eastern Saskatchewan and western Manitoba, so we have a really large drawing area. It's just so great to see everybody again,” she said.

No numbers for attendance have been announced as of Monday, but Woytas said it was a busy four days, bringing together the agriculture community and giving thanks to local producers across the province, and into Manitoba.