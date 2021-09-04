REGINA -- Saskatchewan reported 355 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, along with 216 recoveries.

The new cases are located in the Far North West (23), Far North Central (one), Far North East (30), North West (26), North Central (73), North East (17), Saskatoon (110), Central West (two), Central East (12), Regina (21), South West (five), South Central (three) and South East (14) zones. Another 18 cases are pending residence information.

A total of 2,894 cases are currently considered active.

As of Saturday, 138 people are in hospital related to COVID-19, including 22 patients in intensive care. The province said 99 patients, or 71.7 per cent, are not fully vaccinated.

Saskatchewan’s seven-day average of daily new cases is 300, or 24.9 per 100,000 population.

Health care workers have administered 1,486,624 doses of COVID-19 vaccines – up 2,812 from Friday’s data. There are 700,593 residents fully vaccinated.

The government said a total of 12,460 COVID-19 cases have been identified as variants of concern. Of those cases, 10,020 have been whole genome sequenced; 7,123 are Alpha (B.1.1.7), 2,413 are Delta (B.1.617.2), 474 are Gamma (P.1), and 10 are Beta (B.1.351).