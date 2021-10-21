355 new COVID-19 cases in Sask., as province reports 800 total related deaths

REGINA -

Two more Saskatchewan residents have died of COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths related to the virus to 800.

Saskatchewan has recorded 100 new COVID-19 deaths in the last three weeks.

The province reported 355 new cases on Thursday with 423 new recoveries. Active cases sit at 3,104 with a seven-day average of 313 new cases.

Saskatchewan hospitals are treated 322 residents with the virus including 76 in ICU. The province says 236 patients, 73 per cent, were not fully vaccinated.

The new cases are located in the Far North West (14), Far North East (13), North West (53), North Central (34), North East (eight), Saskatoon (89), Central West (five), Central East (34), Regina (38), South West (nine), South Central (11), and South East (21) zones and 26 new cases have pending residence information.

Saskatchewan healthcare workers administered 3,241 more COVID-19 tests and delivered 3,839 more COVID-19 vaccines.

There are 773,207 residents in the province who are fully vaccinated.