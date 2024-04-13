36th annual Regina Humane Society telethon set to air on Sunday

The 36th annual Regina Humane Society Telethon is all set to go on Sunday from a brand new location.

The three hour show will be broadcast from the new Regina Humane Society Community Centre located in Harbour Landing.

Animals waiting to be adopted will be the stars of the show, along with favourites such as Rory Allen and Chris Henderson.

The telethon is a major fundraising event for the Regina Humane Society and will be produced and broadcast by Access Communications.

The show will air on Sunday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Adoptions will be closed for the day and the Animal Services Centre will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

