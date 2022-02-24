37 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Sask. last week

Saskatchewan reported 37 more COVID-19-related deaths in the province’s weekly update for Feb. 13-19.

The deaths were reported in the North West (one), North Central (nine), North East (two), Saskatoon (six), Central East (four), Regina (seven), South West (one) and South East (seven) zones.

A total of 372 people are in hospital with COVID-19, a drop of 38 patients from last week’s report. Twenty-seven people are in ICUs.

Of the 372 hospitalizations 149 are a COVID related illness, 204 are an incidental COVID infection and 19 have yet to be determined.

There were 1,407 new confirmed cases, reflecting about 1.2 lab confirmed vases per 1,000 population.

There was also 162 variants of concern reported. Of that number 100 per cent were identified as Omicron.

As of Feb. 19, 80.1 per cent of the eligible population has received two doses of vaccine, 50.4 per cent have received at least one booster dose.

All remaining public health orders are still set to end on Feb. 28. The Government of Saskatchewan announced the provincial state of emergency will continue after the end of the month and will be extended the day remaining restrictions lift.

The state of emergency remains in place to assist with the movement of health care staff around the province.