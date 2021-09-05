REGINA -- Saskatchewan reported 389 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, bringing active cases in the province to 3,119.

Of the 389 new cases, 303 are in unvaccinated individuals, 29 have received one dose or are within 14 days of their second dose and 57 are fully vaccinated.

There was one new death reported Sunday. To date, 611 Saskatchewan residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19.

The seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases is 318, or 26.4 new cases per 100,000 people. Saskatchewan’s seven-day average has only once been higher, on Jan. 11 with 26.5.

The province reported 163 additional recoveries.

One hundred thirty-eight Saskatchewan residents are being treated for COVID-19 in hospital, with 25 in intensive care. Ninety-eight hospitalized patients are not fully vaccinated.

New cases are located in the Far Northwest (20), Far Northeast (11), Northwest (53), North Central (58), Northeast (nine), Saskatoon (153), Central West (14), Central East (10), Regina (20), Southwest (two), South Central (four) and Southeast (nine) zones and 26 new cases are pending locations.

Saskatchewan healthcare workers delivered 2,489 additional doses of COVID-19 vaccines and 1,379 more people became fully vaccinated.

The government said a total of 12,460 COVID-19 cases have been identified as variants of concern. Of those cases, 10,020 have been whole-genome sequenced; 7,123 are Alpha (B.1.1.7), 2,413 are Delta (B.1.617.2), 474 are Gamma (P.1), and 10 are Beta (B.1.351).