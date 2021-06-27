REGINA -- Saskatchewan reported 48 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, along with 96 additional recoveries.

There were no new deaths reported.

Active cases in the province sit at 549. The seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases is 48, or 3.9 per 100,000 people.

Seventy-seven Saskatchewan people are in hospital, including 10 in intensive care.

Saskatchewan processed 1,295 COVID-19 tests on Saturday.

VACCINE DELIVERY

Saskatchewan health care workers administered 22,308 additional doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

So far, 80 per cent of those over 40, 75 per cent of those over 30, 71 per cent of those over 18 and 70 per cent of those over 12 have also received their first dose.

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Saskatchewan has identified 12,109 variants of concern to date, by screening.

There are no new lineage results to report.