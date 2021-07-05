REGINA -- Nearly 50 per cent of Saskatchewan residents age 12 and older have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to data from the province.

The government said Monday 48 per cent of those eligible are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, while 71 per cent have their first dose.

Health-care workers have given 8,814 more shots, which includes 7,871 second doses and 934 first doses. As on Monday, 731,115 people have their initial shot and 494,071 people are fully-vaccinated, according to the government’s COVD-19 dashboard.

COVID-19 IN SASK.

The province reported 20 new COVID-19 cases Monday, along with 56 recoveries.

The new cases are in the Far Northwest (one); Far Northeast (three); North Central (one); Northeast (three); Saskatoon (one); and Regina (nine) zones. Two cases are pending residence information.

There are 360 active cases in the province – the lowest number since Oct. 18, 2020.

No additional deaths were reported. The province has gone six days without a reported COVID-19 related death, which is the longest stretch since October 2020.

There are 65 COVID-19 patients in hospital; 11 are in the ICU in the Northwest (one); North Central (two); Saskatoon (four); and Regina (four) zones.

The province said labs identified an additional 33 COVID-19 cases to be variants of concern, bringing the total number of variant cases in the province to 12,208.

Of the 7,244 variant cases confirmed through whole genome sequencing, 6,677 are Alpha (B.1.1.7), 348 are Gamma (P.1), 209 are Delta (B.1.617.2) and 10 are Beta (B.1.351).