REGINA -- Saskatchewan reported 499 new COVID-19 cases and one death on Saturday.

The death was a person 80 years or older from the North East zone. A total of 638 Saskatchewan residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19.

There are 228 people in hospital related to COVID-19 in Saskatchewan, including 51 patients in intensive care.

The new cases are located in the Far North West (21), Far North Central (one), Far North East (31), North West (59), North Central (76), North East (25), Saskatoon (107), Central West (10), Central East (nine), Regina (62), South West (12), South Central (25) and South East (26) zones. An additional 35 cases are pending residence information.

A total of 4,329 cases are considered active in the province. Saskatoon leads the province with 1,030 active cases. The north region is seeing the next highest COVID-19 active case load with 632 in the North West zone and 578 in the North Central zone. Regina currently has 340 active cases.

The seven-day average for daily new COVID-19 cases is 467, or 38.7 per 100,000 population.

Health care workers have administered 1,515,564 doses of COVID-19 vaccines – up 4,251 from Friday. There are 715,998 residents fully vaccinated.