$500 tax credit cheques coming for Sask. residents this fall

The Government of Saskatchewan will be sending $500 tax credit cheques to Saskatchewan residents 18 years and older this fall.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe announced the affordability tax credit initiative in a video posted to social media on Monday afternoon.

“You own the resources, and you should benefit when those resource prices are high,” he said in the video.

Moe said resource revenues created by higher prices on the global market have given the province a surplus from the first quarter of the fiscal year.

“This has greatly improved our budget position from a deficit to a surplus and that’s good news but it also means the cost of almost everything that you buy has gone up,” he said.

Moe said the Finance Minister will be providing more detail on Tuesday when she presents the complete financial picture.

This is a breaking news story. More details to come…