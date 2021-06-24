REGINA -- The Government of Saskatchewan reported 52 new COVID-19 cases and 55 recoveries on Thursday.

No additional deaths were reported.

New cases were reported in the Far North West (four), Far North Central (one), Far North East (one), North West (10), North Central (seven), Saskatoon (10), Central West (two), Central East (four), Regina (nine) and South East (three) zones.

There are 605 cases considered active.

The province said there are 76 people in hospital related to the virus, including 14 people in intensive care.

The seven-day average for new COVID-19 cases is 55, or 4.5 per 100,000 population.

VACCINES

There were an additional 24,971 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Saskatchewan, bringing the total to 1,048,669 doses.

As of Thursday, 69 per cent of those 12 years and older have received their first dose.

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

The province has identified 12,035 variants of concern – up 15 cases from Wednesday’s update.

No new lineage results were reported Thursday. To date, 6,904 variant cases have been confirmed through whole genome sequencing; 6,476 are Alpha (B.1.1.7), 293 are Gamma (P.1), 125 are Delta (B.1.617.2) and 10 are Beta (B.1.351).