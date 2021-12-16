55 new COVID-19 cases, 48 recoveries reported in Sask.

Saskatchewan reported 55 new cases of COVID-19, along with 48 new recoveries on Thursday.

There are 544 active cases in the province. The seven-day average of daily new COVID-19 cases is 55, or 4.5 per 100,000 population.

Of the new cases, 32 were not vaccinated and 23 were fully vaccinated.

There are 106 Saskatchewan residents being treated in hospital for COVID-19, with 35 in intensive care.

The new cases are located in the North West (three), North Central (two), Saskatoon (21), Central West (one), Central East (seven), Regina (17), South East (one) and three new cases have pending residence details.

Health care workers have administered 1,780,031 doses of COVID-19 vaccines – up 1,644 from Wednesday. There are 846,309 residents who are fully vaccinated.