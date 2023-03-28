5th flight of Ukrainians touches down in Queen City

A plane full of Ukrainians landed at Regina airport on Monday. 230 people are fleeing the war in their home country, and were warmly welcomed by Minister Jeremy Harrison and the Saskatchewan Government. (Gareth Dillistone / CTV News) A plane full of Ukrainians landed at Regina airport on Monday. 230 people are fleeing the war in their home country, and were warmly welcomed by Minister Jeremy Harrison and the Saskatchewan Government. (Gareth Dillistone / CTV News)

