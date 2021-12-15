62 new COVID-19 cases, 69 recoveries reported in Sask.

Saskatchewan reported 62 new cases of COVID-19, along with 69 new recoveries on Wednesday.

There are 538 active cases in the province. The seven-day average of daily new COVID-19 cases is 56, or 4.6 per 100,000 population.

Of the new cases, 31 were not vaccinated and 31 were fully vaccinated.

There are 105 Saskatchewan residents being treated in hospital for COVID-19, with 33 in intensive care.

The new cases are located in the Far North West (two), Far North East (one), North Central (nine), North East (nine), Saskatoon (seven), Central East (four), Regina (16), South West (two), South Central (one), South East (eight), and three new cases have pending residence details.

Health care workers have administered 1,778,387 doses of COVID-19 vaccines – up 1,194 from Tuesday. There are 845,709 residents who are fully vaccinated.