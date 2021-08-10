REGINA -- Saskatchewan added 65 new COVID-19 cases and two more deaths on Tuesday.

Since the start of the pandemic, 584 residents with COVID-19 have died, according to the province’s virus dashboard.

The new cases are located in the Far North West (12), Far North Central (four), Far North East (11), North West (two), North Central (six), Saskatoon (18), Central West (one), Central East (one), Regina (five), South West (one), South Central (one) and South East (three) zones.

A total of 634 cases are considered active. Seventy-nine recoveries were reported Tuesday.

There are 62 people in hospital related to COVID-19, including 13 patients in intensive care.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 77, or 6.4 per 100,000 population.

A total of 1,434,610 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered – up 853 doses from Monday.

The government said a total of 12,392 COVID-19 cases have been identified as variants of concern. Of those cases, 8,462 have been whole genome sequenced; 7,085 are Alpha (B.1.1.7), 934 are Delta (B.1.617.2), 433 are Gamma (P.1), and 10 are Beta (B.1.351).