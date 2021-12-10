69 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death reported in Sask.

Saskatchewan confirmed 69 new cases of COVID-19 and one death on Friday.

A total of 937 residents with COVID-19 have died.

There are 653 cases currently considered active in the province, following 42 more recoveries.

The new cases are located in the North West (one), North Central (five), Saskatoon (20), Central West (one), Central East (six), Regina (13), South West (one), South Central (six) and South East (11) zones. An additional five cases are pending residence information.

Of the new cases, 39, or 56.52 per cent, were unvaccinated while four were partially vaccinated and 26 were fully vaccinated.

Across Saskatchewan, 117 people are hospitalized related to COVID-19 including 33 in intensive care. Of those patients, 75, or 64.1 per cent were not fully vaccinated.

One additional patient is receiving care out-of-province.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 60, or 4.9 per 100,000 population.

Health care workers have administered 1,771,230 doses of COVID-19 vaccines – up 2,186 from Thursday. There are 843,042 fully vaccinated residents in Saskatchewan.

The province has identified four confirmed cases of the Omicron variant. The location of these cases has not been disclosed to protect the identity of the individuals, according to the government.