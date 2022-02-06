724 new COVID-19 cases, 6 new deaths reported in Sask.

The province has reported 724 new COVID-19 cases, as well as six deaths according to Sunday’s update.

Daily new cases are down by 257 since Saturday.

With the six additional deaths, total count for the province now numbers 1,012 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Total active cases for the province are currently at 9,223, a decrease of 562 since Saturday.

The seven day average of new COVID-19 cases is now 768, or 63.8, new cases per 100,000 residents.

Total hospitalizations are also down by 13, totalling 332, with 301 of those residents being inpatient. Of the 332 patients, 110, or 33.1 per cent, of them were not fully vaccinated.

However, patients in the ICU have increased by one since yesterday, currently sitting at 31.

A total of 828 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered by healthcare workers Saturday. Six-hundred-one more people have become fully vaccinated.

According the SHA data, this is the second lowest increase in vaccinations since the New Year.

Sunday Feb. 6 marks the last daily COVID update, as the province has announced that it will be moving to a weekly reporting strategy moving forward.

According to the SHA Dashboard, the province will “begin reporting key COVID-19 data weekly on Thursdays. It will include the laboratory-confirmed new cases, deaths, tests and vaccination information overall and by zone.”