77 new COVID-19 cases reported in Sask.

Saskatchewan reported 77 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.

There are 650 cases currently considered active in the province, with 137 more recoveries.

The new cases are located in the North West (three), North Central (five), Saskatoon (22), Central East (21), Regina (11), South West (one), South Central (two) and South East (eight). Four new cases are pending residence information.

Across the province 109 people related to COVID-19 are in hospital, including 34 in intensive care. Of those 109 patients, 68, or 62.4 per cent, were not fully vaccinated.

There is one additional patient receiving out-of-province care.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 61, or 5.1 per 100,000 population.

Health care workers in the province administered 2,444 new doses of COVID-19 vaccine. There are 844,090 fully vaccinated residents in Saskatchewan.