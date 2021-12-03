78 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death reported

Saskatchewan reported 78 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, with one additional the death.

Of the new cases reported, 52 are unvaccainted, two were partially vaccinated and 24 were fully vaccinated.

The most recent death was a person between the ages of 60 and 79 in Regina. To date, 929 Saskatchewan residents have died of COVID-19.

There are 744 cases currently active in the province, with 68 more recoveries reported.

One-hundred thirty-six Saskatchewan residents are in hospital with 34 in intensive care. An additional four patients are receiving care in out-of-province ICUs.

New cases are located in the North West (five), North Central (12), Saskatoon (18), Central East (eight), Regina (16), South Central (two) and South East (14) zones and three new cases have pending residence details.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 64, or 5.3 per 100,000 people.

Thirty-one per cent of children five to 11 have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Health care workers have administered 1,753,619 doses of COVID-19 vaccines – up 3,979 from Thursday. There are 838,289 residents who are fully vaccinated.

SASK. EXPANDS RAPID TEST PROGRAM

The Government of Saskatchewan is expanding access to its rapid test program to include 41 Co-op locations across the province.

Rapid tests are now available for free at more than 150 locations across the province at local chambers of commerce, municipal offices, fire halls, hotels, malls and public libraries.

According to the province, 1.5 million rapid tests have been doled out for public use, with another 1.4 million to schools.