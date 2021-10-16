81 COVID-19 ICU patients sets new daily record for Sask.

REGINA -

Saskatchewan set a new daily record for COVID-19 ICU patients on Saturday, with 81 people currently receiving intensive care.

There are 327 people in hospital related to COVID-19, including the 81 in ICU. The province said 256, or 74.9 per cent, of the 327 hospitalized individuals are not fully vaccinated.

Saskatchewan reported 411 new COVID-19 cases and three more deaths on Saturday.

Of the new deaths, two people were 80 years or older, while the other was in the 60-79 age range. A total of 776 Saskatchewan residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19.

The new cases are located in the Far North West (18), Far North East (21), North West (51), North Central (58), North East (18), Saskatoon (98), Central West (nine), Central East (39), Regina (49), South West (seven), South Central (eight) and South East (19) zones. There are 16 new cases pending location.

Of the new cases, 313, or 76 per cent, are unvaccinated, while 16 are partially vaccinated and 82 are fully vaccinated.

There are 4,297 cases currently considered active. The seven-day average of daily new cases is 367, or 30.4 per 100,000 population.

Health care workers have administered 1,620,484 doses of COVID-19 vaccines – up 4,478 from Friday. There are 764,398 residents fully vaccinated.