REGINA -- Saskatchewan reported 394 new cases of COVID-19 and three more deaths related to the virus Wednesday.

Roughly 84 per cent of newly reported cases are not fully vaccinated. According to the province’s COVID-19 dashboard one in six, 16.4 per cent, of new cases eligible for vaccination were fully vaccinated.

Saskatchewan Minister of Health Paul Merriman and chief medical health officer Dr. Saqib Shahab will give a live COVID-19 update at 2 p.m. This event will be streamed live on CTVNewsRegina.ca and CTVNewsSaskatoon.ca.

The province reported 295 individuals hospitalized with the virus with 67 people in ICU. Of the 295 patients, 221 - 75 per cent - were not fully vaccinated.

There are no ICU beds available in the Far North West, Far North Central, Far North East, North West, Central West or South East. The province said these regions have never had ICU capacity.

The new cases are located in the Far North West (22), Far North East (29), North West (48), North Central (36), North East (23), Saskatoon (59), Central West (seven), Central East (27), Regina (47), South West (25), South Central (24) and South East (31) zones and 16 new cases have pending residence details.

In the province, 4,585 cases are considered active, and 540 more recoveries were reported Tuesday.

The seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases is 467, or 38.8 new cases per 100,000 people.

There were 3,548 new reported doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered in the province.