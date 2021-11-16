85 new COVID-19 cases in Sask., 1 additional death reported

REGINA -

The Saskatchewan government recorded 85 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, with one more death.

The COVID-19-related death brings the provincial death toll to 897

The new cases are in the Far North West (seven), Far North East (one), North West (seven), North Central (three), North East (three), Saskatoon (14), Central West (two), Central East (16), Regina (20), South Central (two) and South East (one) zones and nine new cases have pending residence details.

According to the province, there are 171 COVID-19 patients in hospital, including 42 in the ICU. Of the hospitalized patients, 111 – or 64.9 per cent – are not fully vaccinated. There are 11 Saskatchewan residents in Ontario ICUs.

As of Tuesday, there are 1,112 active cases in the province. The seven-day average of daily new cases is 110.

The province said health-care workers have given 589 more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. There were 373 more people who became fully vaccinated.