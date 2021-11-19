89 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths reported in Sask.

REGINA -

Saskatchewan reported 89 new COVID-19 cases and three more deaths on Friday.

Two of the deaths were people aged 60-79 and one was in the 80-plus age group.

Of the new cases, 51, or 57 per cent, were not vaccinated, while six were partially vaccinated and 32 were fully vaccinated.

The province currently has 1,102 cases considered active.

There are 157 people in hospital related to COVID-19, including 39 in intensive care. Of the patients in hospital, 109, or 69.4 per cent are not fully vaccinated.

An additional 10 people are receiving care in out-of-province ICUs. One patient has been repatriated back to Saskatchewan since Thursday.

The new cases are located in the Far North West (one), North West (four), North Central (three), North East (one), Saskatoon (27), Central West (four), Central East (26), Regina (10), South West (two), South Central (two) and South East (six) zones. Three new cases are pending residence information.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 97, or 8.0 per 100,000 population.

Health care workers have administered 1,707,308 doses of COVID-19 vaccines – up 2,032 doses from Thursday. There are 824,268 fully vaccinated residents in the province.