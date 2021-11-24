90 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths reported in Sask.

REGINA -

The Government of Saskatchewan reported 90 new cases of COVID-19 cases and no deaths on Wednesday.

Of the new cases 53, or 58.9 per cent, were not vaccinated, while five were partially vaccinated and 32 were fully vaccinated.

The new cases are located in the Far North West (six), Far North East (four), North West (seven), North Central (seven), North East (two), Saskatoon (19), Central West (two), Central East (10), Regina (12), South Central (two), and South East (19) zones.

The province dipped below 1,000 active cases again on Wednesday – with 994 currently considered active.

There are 148 people in hospital related to COVID-19, including 37 patients in intensive care. Of those 148 patients, 99, or 66.9 per cent, were not fully vaccinated.

An additional seven Saskatchewan residents are receiving care in out-of-province ICUs.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 95, or 7.9 per 100,000 population.

Health care workers have administered 1,714,522 doses of COVID-19 vaccines – up 1,366 from Tuesday. There are 829,689 fully vaccinated residents in Saskatchewan.