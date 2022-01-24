909 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths reported in Sask.

The province announced 909 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, along with three more deaths.

Saskatchewan’s COVID-19 death total now sits at 975.

The new cases were located in the following zones: Far North West (two), Far North East (16), North West (30), North Central (15), North East (nine), Saskatoon (235), Central West (21), Central East (69), Regina (281), South West (40), South Central (86), South East (33).

Active cases sit at 12,753, down 537 cases from Sunday. The Regina zone accounts for 3,108 active cases, while Saskatoon is responsible for 3,752.

The seven day average of daily new cases is currently 1,256.

There are 262 hospitalizations, including 29 people in ICUs. Among the inpatient hospitalizations, 92 are a COVID-19-related illness, 102 are incidental COVID infections and 39 have not been determined. Of the patients in ICU, 21 are for COVID-19-related illnesses, five are for incidental COVID infections and three are undetermined. Three residents are in the PICU/NICU, including two for a COVID-19-related illness and one incidental infection.

Another 1,984 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered. There are now 887,362 fully vaccinated residents in Saskatchewan.