A celebration of life for George Reed will be held at Regina's international trade centre

A celebration of life for Saskatchewan Roughriders legend George Reed will be held in Regina on Friday, Oct. 6.

The celebration of life will be at the Viterra International Trade Centre from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. with doors opening at 11:30 a.m.

Reed, who was 83, passed away on Sunday.

In a news release, the Saskatchewan Roughriders are asking all those who attend to wear their best Rider green.

For those unable to attend, the Riders said details about a live stream will be posted publicly on the team’s social media channels in the days ahead.

Since Reed’s death tributes from around the world have poured into Rider Nation with former teammates, Riders alumni, and current players and broadcasters all sharing their thoughts about the football legend.