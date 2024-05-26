Over 200 people packed Northshore Park near Wascana Lake Sunday for Regina's annual MS Walk.

Around 24 teams participated in this year’s event – with each team trying to raise money for Multiple sclerosis research.

Regina was not alone in the effort – as similar walks took place all across Canada.

Dennis Patterson works as an organizer with MS Canada. He has lived with the disease since 2000 and told CTV News the walks are very important as they help to raise awareness about the disease and its effects.

“It’s very exciting actually for MS pacers. They might not feel that excitement because of the way that they feel. We have come such a long way and just within the treatment of MS, how we treat people [has] exploded too,” he said.

“We are getting a lot better care, a lot better medications.

According to Patterson, there are 18 different choices of medications for MS patients.

“Just that alone has made a huge difference in the quality of life for MS patients,” he said.

The group hoped to raise $75,000 this year. Over $30,000 has been raised so far.