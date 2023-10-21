'A lot of new energy': Luther College High School puts on Alice in Wonderland production

Students at Luther College High School in Regina took to the stage beginning on Thursday for their production of ‘Alice in Wonderland.’

This is the 50th year the high school has produced a musical show, but the first time they presented ‘Alice in Wonderland.’

More than 70 students are involved in the production. Auditions were held on the first day of class on September and opening night was on Thursday.

There is also a live orchestra made up of students and professional musicians. Students say being in the annual drama is lots of fun, but it’s also quite challenging balancing the rehearsal schedule with the tough academic standards at Luther.

“It takes a lot of time and effort. Especially on your own time, and just in practice. In your room, just learning the lines with your parents or siblings,” said Julia Grant, who plays Alice. “Then just like going with your choir director to get the notes down. It’s quite a bit of work.”

Sarah Stone, the director for the play, said the cast was excited for the show.

“This year’s cast brought a lot of new energy,” she said. “We’ve never done Alice in Wonderland at Luther before, so it’s a fresh experience for all for us.”

The show began on Thursday, with shows on Friday and Saturday evening. There will also be a matinee on Sunday afternoon.

Tickets are available on the Luther College website and there may also be some tickets available at the door.