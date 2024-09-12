'A man of the people': Melville's mayor of 18 years reflects on service

Citizens in Melville will be voting for a new local leader come fall, as their long-time Mayor Walter Streelasky has decided not to run again.

“I have enjoyed my stay at city council very much. We have a wonderful staff here, but it’s time for someone else,” Streelasky said, referring to his 24 years on council.

Before becoming the city’s mayor 18 years ago in 2006, Streelasky served as a town councillor for two terms.

Originally, he relocated with his family to Melville for work in education and stayed because of the people in the community, he said.

“A highlight of my 24 years was having that opportunity to work for my community, that’s a wonderful opportunity,” he expressed.

“I always thank the citizens. They were the ones that supported me, had faith in me, believed in me and that was so gratifying. I work [and] live in a wonderful community. They're very kind to me, very respectful of me, respectful of council, and this really sets the tone for, hopefully, getting things done."

Although he’s moving on to retirement, many colleagues and residents in Melville spoke to CTV News about the mark he made in the community during the last seven terms he was elected.

“He truly is a rock in our community,” expressed director of operations Chris Bruce, who worked with the mayor for eight years.

“No matter what happens he’s there for our city. Whether we talk about emergencies like in 2014, we flooded throughout our community. As we're sandbagging lift stations at 2 a.m., Walter is showing up to throw sandbags with the crews. No matter what happens in our community and Walter can help, here's there to do it."

“That’s the best way I can describe him, he’s a man of the people. If you’re new to the community, he’ll show up on your doorstep with a pie from his wife and just welcome you,” Bruce added.

One resident said he has the highest regard for community spirit.

“I’ve known Walter for 15 years, my entire career at the City of Melville. Anytime we hold any events or festivals, I know he will always be there,” said Jennifer Stein, resident of Melville.

“He’s at every event that happens in our community because he’s the biggest cheerleader Melville has ever had. He wants to come and support everything, and he understands that it takes a community to have a community."

Streelasky’s family shared his love for the City of Melville.

“His connection to the city would imply one of the heart,” expressed his eldest daughter Lori Sartison.

“As a young man he came to Melville with my mom and myself as a baby. He spent his whole working life there, through education where he was a school principal, and of course, all the other wonderful things he’s done as mayor.”

Walter Streelasky seen as a member of Melville's City Council. (Sierra D'Souza Butts/CTV News)

Despite his children living outside the city now, Sartison said her parents continued to live in Melville because of the people there.

“They have been treated so well by the community, they put down such deep roots in Melville and surrounding area that they will remain there forever,” she said smiling.

“All of us were raised there, we happen to go out into the world, but we come home regularly. We are back in Melville for every celebration, Christmas, summer-time, long-weekends. We do our best because we love to be together as family.”

STREELASKY REFLECTS DURING TIME AS MAYOR

Over the course of his time in government, Streelasky reflected on a few major projects councils during his time achieved such as the infrastructure, the CN Community Centre, the water treatment plant, and Melville’s population growth.

“We’ve received grants for a lot of these initiatives. It’s good to have because right now things are escalating in prices and we’re glad that we can say we’re at the tail end of these projects,” he said.

“Two of our projects are open to the public, with our landfill and lagoon system, our lift station is now complete as well. These facilities are good for 35 to 40 years.”

While being mayor, Streelasky sat on many boards and committees including the Doctor Recruitment Retention Committee.

“This committee has been in existence for 16 years. We receive grants from each of these communities and we then try our best to recruit doctors,” he explained. “This is no easy task, we’ve done this for a long time. I was the founding member on this.”

“Another thing we did during my time was create the Melville & District Community Foundation. We raise money for different projects and then we share the proceeds. We have provided services to youth, to seniors, to doctor recruitment, it goes on and on.

“I also tried to communicate to our citizens and for the last 18 years, on a monthly basis, I sent out a letter to our community. It’s called the ‘Mayor’s Corner’ where I try to keep our citizens informed.”

With the municipal election scheduled for Nov. 13, Streelask said he encourages people from the community to run.

"When I entered into municipal government my intent was, what could I do as an individual?” he shared.

“I’m sure other councillors and people who run for office think of this often, but I always tried to say I wanted to leave a mark and not a stain. That was very important to me because when you work with so many organizations, tax dollars, you ask how can I do this? How can I be part of a community in a leadership role that leaves a mark, but not a stain?

“That's been my guiding light.”