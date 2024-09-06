'A natural fit': Regina Street Team receives provincial funding

The future of the Regina Street Team has been ensured for a while longer.

The 15-member group relies on grants from groups like the Regina Downtown Business Improvement District. Now the province is chipping in with $205,000.

The Regina Street Team walks through downtown neighbourhoods, providing assistance to people living on the streets. Services include shelter placement and counselling.

“This group, with the meetings I’ve had and what I’ve seen, are already operating and doing the kind of work that the ministry’s looking for. This seemed like a natural fit,” Minister of Social Services Gene Makowsky said.

The team says the money will help them continue with the work that they do.

“Every day that I can go out, I have no idea what I’ll do at the start of the day. If I want, I could spend 14 hours straight one thing after another just going to different places, so with the team too it’s the same way, it’s just one thing after another,” said Rob Kraushaar

The group has helped many connect with services.

“Yeah, they’ve helped me get my assistance which the government took again but they’ve done a fine job,” said Ricky Layton, a street team client.

The street team operates primarily in the downtown and Heritage neighbourhoods. With the extra funding, it hopes to extend services to other neighbourhoods where people are in need.