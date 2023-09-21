A new program will give Sask. producers the opportunity to donate a portion of their crop to help end food insecurity

A new crop exchange program announced in Saskatchewan is aiming to reduce food insecurity by giving producers the opportunity to donate a portion of their crops.

Producers who wish to take part will be able to share a portion of pulses, grains and canola when they deliver a load to their local location, with food banks across Saskatchewan and western Canada benefiting.

Known as the AGT Food Bank Crop Exchange Program, AGT Foods has partnered with Food Banks Canada, Drive Away Hunger and Farm Credit Canada to launch the new initiative.

“Producers simply commit to an amount and ‘Round Down’ their delivery – for example, if their delivery load to AGT Foods is 40 MT and they choose to donate 1 MT, local and provincial food banks will get a dollar-for-dollar food credit with AGT Foods towards pasta, rice, pulses and staple foods,” a news release said.

The release also stated that producers who donate will get a taxable receipt for their 1 MT (metric ton) donation, at fair market value and payment for the 39 MT delivery.

Regina Foodbank CEO John Bailey said the program is something unique that hasn’t been done before.

“We hope this is going to have a huge impact because it has limitless potential,” Bailey said during an interview with CTV Morning Love Saskatchewan. “With AGT being such an incredible brand stretching coast-to-coast across Canada I think there’s an opportunity for this to not just start here in Saskatchewan but something that can proliferate and go across Canada,” Bailey added.

AGT Foods president and CEO Murad Al-Katib said the growing crisis of food scarcity, food insecurity and food inflation is not something that is limited to faraway places but an issue that is also affecting many people in Saskatchewan and across Canada.

Al-Katib said Saskatchewan producers are a vital part of global food security.

“Saskatchewan producers are important to global food security because of what we produce, supplying wheat, canola and pulses, all critical commodities, to feed the world,” Al-Katib said in a release.

“This program represents the best of prairie people,” Bailey added. “By showcasing our generosity, and the impact of our agriculture sector, we can fight record hunger.”