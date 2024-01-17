A new 'ultra low cost airline' is coming to Regina

Lynx Air will be adding Regina’s International Airport to its network this spring, offering two destinations at an “ultra-low cost.”

Beginning June 20, Lynx Air will offer service from Regina to Vancouver and Regina to Toronto with six flights per week on each route.

Flights will operate Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays, a news release from YQR said.

Lynx Air is Canada’s newest ultra-affordable airline, opening for business in 2021, according to YQR.

With the addition of Regina, Lynx now boasts 23 North American destinations available for travelers.

“I am very pleased that residents and visitors to Regina will have an ultra-affordable flight option to travel to and from our city,” Regina Mayor Sandra Masters said in the release. “Having a brand-new flight carrier strengthens our visitor economy and provides residents with more options to explore our incredible country.”

In the lead up to Lynx’s debut in Regina, tickets are already on sale – with one way flights beginning at $79 including taxes and fees.

The sale is set to run until 11:59 p.m. Jan. 18.

In 2023 approximately 20,000 passengers connected between Regina and Toronto, the release said.