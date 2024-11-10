'A part of history': Regina author's book tells story of own parents separated by war

Regina author Valerie Crowther is celebrating the release of her book ‘War Letters: Linking Lives in the Second World War.’

The memoir tells the story of her parents, John and Margaret, as they both served in the Second World War and the letters sent between them and their families.

“It’s been a long time in the making,” Crowther told CTV News. “They’re centered around when they were apart and writing to each other to say in touch.”

Crowther says John and Margaret met as children in the streets of Toronto, Ont. where they fell in love.

They both joined the Canadian Military when the Second World War began. John in the Navy, Margaret in the Air Force.

At the time, letter sending was the most common way for friends, family and lovers to stay connected.

John and Margaret’s letters were sent between 1940 and 1948.

Crowther discovered the letters many years ago while moving her father from his home.

However, she says it was not until 2015 she realized fully what she had in her possession.

“I had no idea the treasure I was packing at the time,” she said. “Several years later, I went through them and was uncertain what do to.”

“I understood they were a part of history and be necessary to give a sense of an ordinary person’s [life] during the war,” Crowther explained.

So she began the process of telling her parent’s story, going through the nearly 150 letters sent between them and ordering them to write their narrative.

It took nine years for Crowther to write the book.

“A good body of the letters, my mom was in London, England and my dad was on a ship between Newfoundland and Londonderry, Northern Ireland,” she explained.

“There were no details about the war at all. It was just their own observations about their feelings,” Crowther added.

Remembrance Day

The book’s launch comes the day before Canada and Saskatchewan marks Remembrance Day.

Crowther says her parents rarely talked about their time during the war, but the words have given her a better sense of how those times impacted her and her generation.

“They suffered deeply,” she recalled. “And they didn’t have a way to talk about what they went through. They just carried on with life.”

Crowther says Remembrance Day’s meaning remains important, even today.

“It’s important we acknowledge there’s a lot of suffering in war and we’d do well to try and not have war,” she said.

The book’s release is also extra special for Crowther as the anniversary of her father’s death is Nov. 12 and her mother’s birthday was the 18th.

“It’s fitting it could all be together in November,” Crowther said. “It really brings up a lot of happiness.”

Crowther’s book, ‘War Letters: Linking Lives in the Second World War,’ can be purchased at the Holy Rosary Treasure Trove sale on Nov. 23.

You can also email info@listentodis.com for more information.