'A sense of identity': Regina Public Library hosts architectural tour of historic central branch

The Regina Public Library (RPL) downtown hosted an architectural tour on Sunday, for folks looking to learn more about the building's history.

The RPL’s Central Branch was officially opened in 1909 in the form of three rooms on the second floor of City Hall.

After a few years of relocation and funding – the current location went through a demolition and reconstruction in 1962 in order to become what it is known as today. Architect Kiyoshi Izumi and his design firm Izumi Arnott and Sugiyama, created the concept for the structure.

Izumi is the earliest known Canadian architect of Japanese descent, according to RPL.

Additionally, the original stonework with the “Regina Public Library” sign from the original building was saved to be used in the new one.

Following this revamp, the Globe Theatre performed several shows in the Central Library throughout the next four years.

One of the guest speakers on the tour was Adele Weder, a freelance architecture critic and curator who was visiting Regina from Vancouver.

Weder spoke to the importance of keeping a building such as Central Branch intact for future generations to enjoy.

"It so aligns with the graduate work I've done and the books I've written, on mid-century modernism in Western Canada and the west coast and in Toronto,” she explained. “People start[ed] to tear it down in the 80’s because they said, ‘Oh, it's old, it's not special.’”

As the building ages, its future is uncertain. Currently, there is a need for upgrades which may not receive the necessary funding from the city. Those in attendance at the tour spoke to their wish to keep the building as is and not relocate the library or demolish the current structure.

"You can't make that anymore because we're in 2024. you cannot, have the same terrazzo, beautiful terrazzo that's inside if you demolish and rebuild it. This building that's so beautifully proportioned, it tells a story of Regina, and it connects. If you see inside, if you look out the window, you see how beautiful it the window is formed,” Weder added.

"It frames the century old heritage building across the street. It's like they're having a conversation. And that's what good architecture does. It. It forms the identity of the city. It affirms civic pride and it gives Regina a sense of identity."